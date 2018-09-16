Texans' Lamar Miller: Picks up 70 yards
Miller ran for 68 yards on 14 carries and added two yards receiving on two catches during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee.
Houston saw more success with the pass against the Titans, both Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins coming away with big games. That minimized Miller's role. It's hard to judge Miller too much during these first two weeks as the Texans have fallen behind early in back-to-back games and that doubtlessly changed game plans. It is fair, however, for fans to wonder why he only got two carries in the fourth quarter with Houston in the lead or tied.
