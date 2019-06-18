Texans' Lamar Miller: Positioned for key role again

Miller and D'Onta Foreman will lead the Houston backfield, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website reports.

It felt like an empty promise in February when then-GM Brian Gaine endorsed Miller as the team's lead back, but Gaine subsequently chose not to add any competition in free agency or the draft. It's unclear whether that decision played a role in his recent firing, as there seems to be some frustration with the Texans failing to use their plethora of cap space to procure meaningful offseason upgrades. The result leaves Miller in a good spot to maintain a large share of the carries, but it also means he'll likely be running behind a subpar offensive line for a fourth straight year. Foreman is the wild card in the picture, potentially challenging for the lead job in his second year back from an Achilles tear. The lower portion of the depth chart contains pass-catching specialist Josh Ferguson, two special teams players (Buddy Howell, Taiwan Jones) and two undrafted rookies (Karan Higdon, Damarea Crockett).