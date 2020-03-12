Play

Texans' Lamar Miller: Prepping for free agency

Miller (knee) is set to become a free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller suffered a torn ACL in late August and spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. Having made it through the entirety of a four-year, $26 million contract, he can now hit the open market ahead of his age-29 season. Between the severe injury in 2019 and his modest efficiency over the previous three years, Miller isn't likely to drum up a huge market in free agency. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 7.4 per catch in three seasons with Houston, tallying 3,612 total yards and 18 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games. Most teams figure to view him as a backup, and that's if/when he can prove his health.

