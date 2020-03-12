Texans' Lamar Miller: Prepping for free agency
Miller (knee) is set to become a free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller suffered a torn ACL in late August and spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. Having made it through the entirety of a four-year, $26 million contract, he can now hit the open market ahead of his age-29 season. Between the severe injury in 2019 and his modest efficiency over the previous three years, Miller isn't likely to drum up a huge market in free agency. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 7.4 per catch in three seasons with Houston, tallying 3,612 total yards and 18 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games. Most teams figure to view him as a backup, and that's if/when he can prove his health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.