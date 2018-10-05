Texans' Lamar Miller: Questionable for Sunday night game
Miller (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
That Miller practiced all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- would seem to be a positive indicator, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relays that the running back has been dealing with some pain and was noncommittal regarding his status for Sunday's contest. Added clues with regard to Miller's Week 5 status could still come prior to the early slate of games Sunday, but if not, he'll make for a risky lineup option with the Texans and Cowboys not kicking off until 8:20 p.m. EDT. If Miller -- who is considered a game-time decision -- is limited or out, Alfred Blue would be first in line for the Texans' backfield touches.
