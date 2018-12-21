Texans' Lamar Miller: Questionable for Week 16

Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Eagles after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Friday that Miller "has a chance" to play this weekend, noncommittal words that suggest that the running back's Week 16 status could go down to a game-time call. If Miller ends up limited or out Sunday, added work would be available for Alfred Blue, with recently re-activated D'Onta Foreman a candidate to see his first game action since last November.