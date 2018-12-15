Texans' Lamar Miller: Questionable to return Saturday
Miller is questionable to return to Saturday's game with an ankle injury.
Miller exited Saturday's contest during the Texans' opening drive with what appeared to be a minor ankle injury, and actually returned to begin the team's second drive before heading off to the locker room later in the series. Alfred Blue and Buddy Howell will man the backfield in Miller's absence.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds end zone in win•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Tops 100 yards again•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: League-long touchdown run in win•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Over 100 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Held in check by Broncos•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: In line for high-volume day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...