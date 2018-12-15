Texans' Lamar Miller: Questionable to return Saturday

Miller is questionable to return to Saturday's game with an ankle injury.

Miller exited Saturday's contest during the Texans' opening drive with what appeared to be a minor ankle injury, and actually returned to begin the team's second drive before heading off to the locker room later in the series. Alfred Blue and Buddy Howell will man the backfield in Miller's absence.

