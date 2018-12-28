Texans' Lamar Miller: Ready for Week 17

Coach Bill O'Brien said Miller (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller was already upgraded to full practice participation Thursday, but it's nonetheless good to see that carry over to Friday. The 27-year-old should be in line for a full workload against Jacksonville, which features the 18th-ranked rush defense in the NFL (115. 7 YPG) and allows 4.3 yards per carry.