Texans' Lamar Miller: Ready to go Week 7

Miller, who has battled a chest injury, is ready to go Week 7 against the Jaguars. He was a full participant in all three days of practice this week.

A few factors align to make Miller a potentially valuable play Week 7. Against the Jaguars top-ranked passing defense, the Texans may lean towards their ground attack, particularly knowing Jacksonville has been susceptible in that area -- the Jags rank 22nd (118.7 YPG) in rushing defense after ceding 332 rushing yards the last two weeks. The notion that Houston may favor its running game is further supported by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who attempted a season-low 25 passes last week, being banged up with a chest injury.