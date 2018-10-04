Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice

Miller (chest) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Based on how the running back looked at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle indicated that Miller "looks like he is a go" for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys. We'll circle back on Miller's status Friday to see if he is listed as "questionable" for the contest or is removed from the Texans' Week 5 injury report altogether.

