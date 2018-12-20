Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice

Miller (ankle) was limited at practice once again Thursday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the running back's practice participation this week "points toward a good chance Miller is able to play this week, barring a setback." For his part, Miller is "taking it day-by-day" at this stage, but is relieved that he avoided a major injury in Week 15. We'll revisit his status Friday to see if Miller approaches Sunday's game against the Eagles with an injury designation or is fully cleared in advance of that contest.

