Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice
Miller (ankle) was limited at practice once again Thursday.
Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the running back's practice participation this week "points toward a good chance Miller is able to play this week, barring a setback." For his part, Miller is "taking it day-by-day" at this stage, but is relieved that he avoided a major injury in Week 15. We'll revisit his status Friday to see if Miller approaches Sunday's game against the Eagles with an injury designation or is fully cleared in advance of that contest.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Works on stationary bike•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Injury may not be serious•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds end zone in win•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Tops 100 yards again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...