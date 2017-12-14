Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice Thursday
Miller (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Miller's ability to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion, presumably puts him on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars, though we'll have to see if the Texans' top back heads into that contest listed as questionable, or absent from the team's final Week 15 injury report.
