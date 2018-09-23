Texans' Lamar Miller: Saves fantasy day with meaningless TD late
Miller rushed 10 times for 10 yards and caught five of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown while also losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
Miller salvaged his fantasy day by catching a four-yard score with one second remaining. He couldn't muster anything on the ground, as Alfred Blue actually had more rushing yards (13) despite getting only four carries. Blue could start to cut into Miller's workload if Miller doesn't pick things up against the Colts next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.