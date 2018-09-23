Texans' Lamar Miller: Saves fantasy day with meaningless TD late

Miller rushed 10 times for 10 yards and caught five of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown while also losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Miller salvaged his fantasy day by catching a four-yard score with one second remaining. He couldn't muster anything on the ground, as Alfred Blue actually had more rushing yards (13) despite getting only four carries. Blue could start to cut into Miller's workload if Miller doesn't pick things up against the Colts next week.