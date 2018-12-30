Texans' Lamar Miller: Scores in season finale
Miller rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and did not gain yardage on two catches during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.
Miller extended Houston's lead to 13 shortly before halftime, taking the inside handoff and pounding through for a seven-yard score. It was the veteran back's second score in his last three games, but he's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry during that span. Whether this is a blip or a trend will bare monitoring heading into next week's playoff game, most likely against the winner of Sunday night's game between Indianapolis and Tennessee. Miller almost certainly would prefer a rematch with the Titans, against whom he has averaged 8.8 yards per carry this season, as compared to the Colts -- against whom he has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. If the Colts and Titans tie, and either or both of Pittsburgh and Baltimore win, then either the Steelers or Ravens could face the Texans next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...