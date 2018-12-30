Texans' Lamar Miller: Scores in season finale

Miller rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and did not gain yardage on two catches during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

Miller extended Houston's lead to 13 shortly before halftime, taking the inside handoff and pounding through for a seven-yard score. It was the veteran back's second score in his last three games, but he's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry during that span. Whether this is a blip or a trend will bare monitoring heading into next week's playoff game, most likely against the winner of Sunday night's game between Indianapolis and Tennessee. Miller almost certainly would prefer a rematch with the Titans, against whom he has averaged 8.8 yards per carry this season, as compared to the Colts -- against whom he has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. If the Colts and Titans tie, and either or both of Pittsburgh and Baltimore win, then either the Steelers or Ravens could face the Texans next week.