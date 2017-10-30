Texans' Lamar Miller: Scores twice versus Seahawks
Miller carried 21 times for 54 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Seahawks. He also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the 41-38 loss.
Miller capped off a long first-quarter drive with a three-yard touchdown plunge and scored on a two-yard pass play early in the fourth. He managed an uninspiring average of 2.6 yards per carry against a stout defensive unit, but his contributions in the passing game put him over 70 scrimmage yards for the sixth time in seven tries this season. After struggling a year ago due in part to the Texans' lack of a passing attack, Miller's been one of the main beneficiaries of Deshaun Watson's emergence and will look to build on this performance next week against a vulnerable Colts defense.
