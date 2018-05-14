Texans' Lamar Miller: Should be safe on roster
With D'Onta Foreman still recovering from an Achilles tear, Miller likely will keep his roster spot and starting job heading into the 2018 season, NFL.com's Greg Rosenthal reports.
Once Foreman began making a push in the middle of his rookie campaign, there was some thought Miller could be a cap casualty following the second season of the four-year, $26 million contract he signed in 2016. Given the severity of Foreman's injury in combination with the Texans' decision not to make any major offseason additions to their backfield, Miller now appears safe to make it into the third year of his deal. It's still quite possible he'll need to fend off a challenge from Foreman at some point in the year, considering Miller has averaged 3.9 yards on 506 carries in 30 games for the Texans.
