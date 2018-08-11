Texans' Lamar Miller: Shows explosion in preseason opener
Miller had four carries for 29 yards in Houston's preseason opener against Kansas City on Thursday.
Miller played just one series and showed off his lighter, sleeker body, particularly on a 19-yard run up the left sideline. That type of explosion was a knock on Miller last season, but he showed it off on the game's opening series. He was followed in the game by Alfred Blue, then Troymaine Pope and Tyler Ervin.
