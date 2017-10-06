Texans' Lamar Miller: Shows up in passing game

Miller's 10 catches and 120 receiving yards are second on the Texans through four games.

The Texans have limited Miller's overall touches thus far in 2017 -- his 78 carries and receptions through four games is down from 106 at this time last season -- but he continues to be a vital part of the passing attack. With the emergence of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, Miller should get plenty of work as a receiver, though perhaps not this coming Sunday. Houston's Week 5 opponent, the Chiefs, have allowed just 23.3 receiving yards per game (2nd) to running backs this year.