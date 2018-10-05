Texans' Lamar Miller: Spotted at practice Friday

Miller (chest) is practicing Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That's not a bad sign, but the running back is trending toward being a game-time decision for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. We'll circle back on the running back's status to see how the Texans list Miller's participation level Friday, as well as to note his official Week 5 injury designation. Next up for the Texans' carries if Miller is limited or out this weekend is Alfred Blue.

