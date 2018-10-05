Texans' Lamar Miller: Spotted at practice Friday
Miller (chest) is practicing Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That's not a bad sign, but the running back is trending toward being a game-time decision for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. We'll circle back on the running back's status to see how the Texans list Miller's participation level Friday, as well as to note his official Week 5 injury designation. Next up for the Texans' carries if Miller is limited or out this weekend is Alfred Blue.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: No further details on injury•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Exits game•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Saves fantasy day with meaningless TD late•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...