Texans' Lamar Miller: Strikes twice against Titans
Miller rushed for 75 yards and a score on 19 carries and caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 57-14 win over the Titans.
Miller got the Texans rolling early with a two-yard option pitch for a score, a play that would have been inconceivable with Tom Savage at quarterback. An = ineffective passing attack has enabled teams to key on stopping Miller since his arrival in Houston last season. Now, not only is Watson giving the Texans credibility through the air, but his running ability keeps defenses honest, giving Miller more room to work. Look for Miller's production to rise as Watson adjusts quickly to the pro game.
