Texans' Lamar Miller: Tallies 109 yards

Miller rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries and added an 11-yard catch during Sunday's 27-20 loss to New England.

Few people in Houston were as happy to see Deshaun Watson return as Miller. In Watson's seven games in 2017, Miller averaged 88.6 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns. In nine games without him, Miller averaged 66.1 yards per game and scored just twice. Watson appeared to still have the athleticism that dazzled prior to last season's knee injury. That should be great news for Miller.