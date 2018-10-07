Texans' Lamar Miller: Team is pessimistic

The Texans are not optimistic that Miller (chest) will be available to play Sunday night against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Houston and Dallas kick off at 8:20 p.m EDT.

Miller was a limited participant in practice all week, but didn't do much. If he can't play, Alfred Blue will start in his place.

