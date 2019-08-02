Texans' Lamar Miller: Team seeks red-zone improvement

The Texans are looking to be a better rushing team in the red zone, particularly inside the 5-yard-line, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Miller had just five attempts inside the 5 last season, tied for 31st.

if the Texans succeed in becoming a more productive rushing team in close, that will result in more touchdown opportunities for Miller and backup D'Onta Foreman. "That's the difference between being a good offense and a great offense, being able to run the ball in whenever you get down there," quarterback Deshaun Watson said. "That's (something) we want to focus on. Once we get in the red zone like we did last year, we have to find ways to get the ball in the end zone." The Texans often settled for field goals in the red zone as placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn led the league in attempts (42), makes (37) and points (150).