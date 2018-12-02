Texans' Lamar Miller: Tops 100 yards again

Miller rushed 19 times for 103 yards and caught his lone target for 12 more in Sunday's 29-13 win over Cleveland.

Miller's mustered 100-plus yards on the ground in four of the past six games, reviving his fantasy value despite being stuck on just three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score for the season. Alfred Blue rushed 13 times for 54 yards in this one as well, with Houston keeping the ball on the ground after racing out to a 23-0 lead at the half. Miller and the Texans will host the Colts in Week 14.