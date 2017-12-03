Texans' Lamar Miller: Tops 50 rushing yards again
Miller rushed 15 times for 56 yards and caught all four of his targets for 38 more in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.
Miller has been a model of consistency with between 51 and 61 rushing yards in each of his past six games. With three rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores this season, Miller has established himself as a high-floor option worthy of consideration in most matchups. The offense around him is certainly less explosive under Tom Savage than it was with Deshaun Watson (knee) at quarterback, though.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...