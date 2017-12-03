Texans' Lamar Miller: Tops 50 rushing yards again

Miller rushed 15 times for 56 yards and caught all four of his targets for 38 more in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.

Miller has been a model of consistency with between 51 and 61 rushing yards in each of his past six games. With three rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores this season, Miller has established himself as a high-floor option worthy of consideration in most matchups. The offense around him is certainly less explosive under Tom Savage than it was with Deshaun Watson (knee) at quarterback, though.