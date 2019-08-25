Texans' Lamar Miller: Torn ACL feared

Miller, who was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys with a left knee injury, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The torn ACL diagnosis won't be confirmed until an MRI is complete, but Miller appears to be facing a lengthy recovery timetable. The Texans are thin at running back behind their veteran starter with Duke Johnson, Buddy Howell and Josh Ferguson next in line.