Texans' Lamar Miller: Totals 91 yards in loss
Miller rushed 10 times for 57 yards while catching three of four targets for 34 more in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Houston's offense looked much less explosive without Deshaun Watson (knee), but Miller was effective on a per-touch basis with a season-high 5.7 yards per carry. Miller's only scored two rushing touchdowns this season on an offense that likes to throw it in close, so don't expect him to make many more trips to the end zone the rest of the way.
