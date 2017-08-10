Texans' Lamar Miller: Two carries to start preseason
Miller rushed twice for zero yards in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Panthers.
Miller only featured for Houston's first couple series, as was expected at this early stage in the campaign. While backup Alfred Blue scored on the night and rookie D'Onta Foreman fared quite well for himself afterward, Miller is clearly the Texans' top tailback at this stage and should get more work in the upcoming exhibition tilts.
