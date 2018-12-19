Texans' Lamar Miller: Works on stationary bike
Miller (ankle) was spotted on a stationary bike during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
We'll have to see if the Texans officially list Miller as a non-participant at practice Wednesday or if he ends up being deemed limited. For now, his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles is unclear, but if Miller is unable to suit up, added work would be available for Alfred Blue, while D'Onta Foreman could also re-enter the team's backfield mix in Week 16.
