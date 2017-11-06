Texans' Lamarr Houston: Scores in Week 9 loss
Houston recovered a fumble and scored the Texans' first touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 loss to Indianapolis.
Houston, who was signed to the Texans roster after J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) were lost for the season, played 47 snaps Sunday, his most since joining the Texans. He should continue to get opportunities with Mercilus and Brian Cushing (suspension) both unavailable. Since joining his new team, the eight-year veteran has recorded four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and Sunday's fumble-recovery TD.
