Houston is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston was released by the Bears just before the beginning of the regular season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. His signing indicates the veteran linebacker is now back to full strength. Houston could become a key cog in the Texans defense, especially considering Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) will likely be ruled out for the season.

