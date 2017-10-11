Texans' Lamarr Houston: Signing with Texans
Houston is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston was released by the Bears just before the beginning of the regular season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. His signing indicates the veteran linebacker is now back to full strength. Houston could become a key cog in the Texans defense, especially considering Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) will likely be ruled out for the season.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...