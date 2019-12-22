Play

Tunsil did not finish Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16 due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil played 63 of 66 offensive snaps but was not on the field for Houston's final drive, a three-and-out as they killed time while protecting their lead. The left tackle downplayed the injury, telling reporters "football happened."

