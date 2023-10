Tunsil (knee) is listed as questionable going into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Tunsil has been trending in the right direction to play, as he went from a limited participant during Wednesday and Thursday's practices to a full participant Friday. The 29-year-old has missed Houston's last three games due to a knee issue, and if he's unable to suit up once again, Austin Deculus is likely to fill the void at left tackle.