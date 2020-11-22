Tunsil (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, has received medical clearance to play, but the Texans are expected to re-evaluate him in a pregame workout before deciding on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relayed Saturday that Tunsil's illness -- which isn't related to COVID-19 -- was expected to keep him sidelined Week 11, but the star left tackle's outlook has seemingly taken a turn for the better in the past 24 hours. With doctors giving Tunsil the green light to play, the Texans coaching staff is expected to do the same if the 26-year-old feels OK while working out early Sunday.