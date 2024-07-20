Tunsil is being eased into training camp practices after undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.
Tunsil is fully healthy, but the team is taking a prudent approach. Blake Fisher, a 2024 second-round draft pick that will serve as a swing tackle during the regular season, is filling for Tunsil on the first-team offense.
More News
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Healthy for start of camp•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Still recovering•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Returns to wild-card contest•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Hurts knee in wild-card game•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Good to go versus Colts•