Tunsil is being eased into training camp practices after undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Tunsil is fully healthy, but the team is taking a prudent approach. Blake Fisher, a 2024 second-round draft pick that will serve as a swing tackle during the regular season, is filling for Tunsil on the first-team offense.

