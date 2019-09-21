Tunsil (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil injured his ankle during Week 2's win over Jacksonville and has been a limited participant at practice all week. Despite that, the left tackle feels confident to play by Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

