Tunsil (knee) will likely be ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tunsil has been dealing with a persistent knee injury that kept him sidelined each of the past two weeks. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a stalwart on the left side of Houston's offensive line over the past five seasons, so his absence will leave quarterback C.J. Stroud without perhaps his best offensive lineman against Pittsburgh's hounding defensive front. With Josh Jones (hand) also expected to sit out Week 4, it's likely that Houston may opt to elevate someone from the practice squad to help supplement this depleted offensive line.