Tunsil is fully recovered from last season's thumb injury and has been a full participant during training camp, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "My hand is doing great," he said, when asked about the injury and the recovery process.

A healthy Tunsil is welcome news for Houston's offense, which allowed 44 sacks in 2021 (ninth most) and finished last in the NFL in total yards and rushing yards overall and per carry. Houston's starting left tackle spoke highly of new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and the coach's ability to jumpstart the ground game in 2022.