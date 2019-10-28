Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Tunsil (shoulder) has a good shot to suit up Week 9, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Tunsil exited Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a shoulder issue, but it appears as though he's escaped without a major injury. The star left tackle's availability would be a huge boost for the Texans' offensive line, which will face off against a stout Jaguars' defense Week 9.