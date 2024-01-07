Tunsil (groin) is active for Saturday's game against the Colts, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Tunsil exited in the first half of Week 17 against the Titans with a groin injury. He was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions this week and is good to go for the Texans' regular-season finale.
More News
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Won't return to Week 17 clash•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Leaves with injury•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Officially active for Week 5•