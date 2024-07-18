Tunsil (knee) is fully healthy for the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tunsil underwent an offseason knee scope in February, which typically comes with a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. With Tunsil now well removed from surgery, he's expected to be available to participate in preseason games, even if the Texans take it slow with their starting left tackle early in training camp.