Tunsil is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against Cleveland due to a knee injury.

Tunsil had his knee rolled up on in the second quarter during an extra-point attempt. He remained on the field for some time before walking off the field and heading to the medical tent. Though Tunsil has since returned to the sideline, he's been deemed questionable to re-enter the game. George Fant has slid over to left tackle in Tunsil's absence, and Charlie Heck has entered at right tackle.