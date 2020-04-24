Play

Tunsil will sign a three-year, $66 million extension with the Texans, that includes $57.85 million guaranteed, NFL.com reports.

The deal that sent Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Dolphins to the Texans last August included Houston sending Miami two-first round picks, so it's not surprising that retaining the star offensive tackle was an offseason priority. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

