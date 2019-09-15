Tunsil is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Jacksonville due to an ankle injury.

Tunsil limped off the field late in the third quarter due to the injury, and his return is uncertain. With Tunsil sidelined, Roderick Johnson could slide over to left tackle, with Seantrel Henderson filling in on the right side.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories