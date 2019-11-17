Play

Tunsil (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil is officially listed as questionable but is likely to play after working as a limited practice participant all week. The 25-year-old sat out Week 9 but should reclaim his starting role at left tackle in Baltimore.

