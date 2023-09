Tunsil (knee) is expected to be inactive Sunday against the Colts, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Tunsil's absence would be a significant blow to Houston's offensive line, which is already missing Tytus Howard (hand), Juice Scruggs (hamstring) and Kenyon Green (shoulder), who were expected to be starters this season. Assuming Tunsil is out, Josh Jones is expected to move from left guard to tackle, though it's not clear who would start at guard.