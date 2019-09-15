Tunsil (ankle) is back with the offense for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Tunsil limped off the field late in the third quarter, but as evidenced by this news, made a quick return to the contest. Now that he's back, expect the 2016 first-round pick return to his role as the starting left tackle.

