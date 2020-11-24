Tunsil (illness) did not practice Monday as the Texans began preparations for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil was sidelined by a non-COVID illness for Week 11 against the Patriots and is now questionable for Week 12. Roderick Johnson replaced Tunsil at left tackle and held his own against New England. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was not sacked and hit just twice.