The Texans have listed Tunsil (shoulder) as questionable on their final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

Tunsil practiced in limited fashion all week and looks to be trending towards a true game-time decision. Look for Roderick Johnson to replace him at left tackle if he ends up not being able to suit up. More information on his status should come as kickoff approaches.

