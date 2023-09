Tunsil (knee) was an active participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tunsil returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Colts with a knee injury. It's unclear how much of a workload the left tackle had at practice, but his ability to give it a go at all bodes well for his chances to return in Week 3 against the Jaguars.