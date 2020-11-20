Tunsil (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Tunsil didn't practice all week, and there's no indication that his illness is related to COVID-19. As one of the top tackles in the league, Tunsil's potential absence would be a major loss for the Texans' offensive front, especially with Deshaun Watson already getting sacked on 8.0 percent of his dropbacks this year. Roderick Johnson or Tytus Howard will fill in at left tackle if Tunsil sits out.
